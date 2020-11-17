SINCLAIR, Keith Marsden:
On November 15, 2020, peacefully at Ross Home and Hospital Dunedin; aged 86 years. Dearly loved husband of Joan, for 58 years, much loved father and father-in-law of Jane* Stephenson, Philip and Rose, treasured Granddad of Alex, Tom, George, and Hamish. Special thanks to all the staff at Ross Home for their love and care. A private service for Keith's family and wider Ross Home family will be held. Flowers respectfully declined.
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020