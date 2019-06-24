RITCHIE, Keith Rodger:
Of Queenstown. Passed in peace at Lakes District Hospital on Thursday, June 20, 2019, at the age of 88. Loved husband of Marge, father of Pete, Tim and Sarah, their partners Kelly and Bronwen, loved Grandfather to Hannah, Oscar, Eva, Sam, Alice, Meg, Kate, Archie, Linus and Olive. Thank you to the lovely staff at lakes hospital, we are very grateful. According to Keith's wishes a small family gathering was held at his home on Saturday. Messages to: 9 Rutherford Road, RD 1, Lake Hayes, Queenstown 9371.
Published in Southland Times on June 24, 2019