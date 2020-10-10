Acknowledgement

McLEAN,

Keith Bedford:

Mary and the extended McLean families are humbled by and deeply appreciative of the support, care, consideration and sympathy shown to them during Keith's final illness. In particular, we would like to acknowledge the staff at Dunstan Hospital; not only for the professional expertise and care shown to Keith, but also their thoughtfulness to us while we were with him. We are also aware of the difficulties and inconveniences due to distance, place, time and venue many of you faced and we thank you for that demanding effort. We must also apologise for forgetting to put an address in the newspaper notices! Your cards, phone calls, flowers and visits have been much appreciated, and while we would like to thank you all individually, for those whose addresses we do not know, please accept this as a personal acknowledgement. Finally, a sincere thank you to Marguerite Buckingham who led us so meaningfully in celebrating Keith's life in the way he requested. We will let you know when a memorial plaque is unveiled at the McLean family plot in Invercargill Eastern Cemetery, as he also wished.



