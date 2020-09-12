McLEAN, Keith Bedford:
Passed away with family at his side on Thursday, September 10, 2020. Much loved husband of Mary, and adored father and father-in-law of Patricia (Dunedin), Anne McLean and Marten de Groot, Carmen and Graeme Conijn, Simon, Virginia and Roy Stephens, Susan and John Blance, all of Wellington; respected and loved by Nicola and Paul Chapman (Port Chalmers), Alastair and Mary McLean (Rotorua), Lloyd and Kerry McLean (Invercargill), and Basil and Sarah McLean (Progress Valley). Dearly loved Grandpa, Dampa, and Keithy of Elspeth, Gabriella, Josie, Nicolaas, Frida, Sean, Katelin, Jackson, Gael, Anne, Beth, Cora, Clare, Thomas, Callum, Theresa, Kayla, Monte, Emma, Lucy, Millie, Rex and great-grandson Mateo. At Keith's request, a simple service to celebrate his life will be held at Affinity Funerals, 141 Centennial Ave, Alexandra on Monday, September 14, 2020 at 10.30am, followed by time for family and friends to mix, mingle, grieve and laugh. At a later date, a plaque will be unveiled in the McLean Family Plot at the Eastern Cemetery, Invercargill. In lieu of flowers, donations to Dunstan Hospital are welcome and may be left at the service.
Published in Southland Times from Sept. 12 to Sept. 14, 2020