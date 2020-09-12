McLEAN, Keith Bedford:
Passed away with family at his side on Thursday, September 10, 2020. Beloved elder son of Thomas Harold McLean and Violet Elizabeth Peggy McLean/Soderstrom, late of Toroaruru, Progress Valley, Southland, and dearly beloved brother of Margaret Bashford (Motueka), Helen and Len Dunwoodie (Marlborough Sounds), the late Owen McLean (Progress Valley) and the late Kenneth McLean (Vancouver). A respected son-in-law of the late William and Nancy Buckingham (Putangahau, Waikawa Valley), and brother-in-law of Terry and Ellen Buckingham (Invercargill), Ken and Marguerite Buckingham (Waimahaka), Nannette and John Monin (Waiheke Island), Owen and Mary Buckingham (Te Anau), Gay Buckingham (Dunedin) and the late Peter Buckingham, and the late Joe Bashford; loved by the late Mary Peperkoorn, who was mother of his treasured children, and her sister Annette Sheehy. Keith was a fun grandfather, uncle, friend, mentor and colleague.
Rest in peace.
Published in Southland Times from Sept. 12 to Sept. 14, 2020