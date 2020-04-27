Keith MCCAMMON

McCAMMON,
Keith Alexander:
On April 24, 2020 in the compassionate care of Resthaven, Gore. In his 83rd year. Beloved husband of Lorraine for 56 years. Loving father and father-in-law of Karen and Hugh Chisholm, Stuart and Tania, and treasured grandad of Megan.
"See you on the next round"
Keith has gone to drive
buses in heaven.
A private interment will be held at Charlton Park Cemetery, a family gathering to celebrate Keith's life will take place at a later date. Messages to 30 Redmond Street, Gore 9710.

Published in Southland Times on Apr. 27, 2020
