BEER, Keith Morton:
Peacefully at Rowena Jackson Home, Invercargill, on Sunday, September 8, 2019. Aged 95 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Elizabeth and Jessie. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Dawn and Roger Lawes (Sydney), and Russell and Sue (Wakefield, Nelson). Loved Grandad of Jessica and Christopher Lawes and Paul, Jason and Lisa Beer. Loved great-Grandad of William, Chloe, Regan, Tommy, and Zoe. A service will be held in J Fraser and Sons Chapel, cnr Esk and Doon Streets, Invercargill, at 1.30pm on Thursday, September 12, then leaving for the Eastern Cemetery. Online tributes can be made at
frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes.
Published in Southland Times from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019