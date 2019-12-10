BEALE, Keith Alistair:
Keith died peacefully at home, with Prue at his side, on Sunday, December 8, 2019, aged 73 years. A devoted and loving husband to Prue for 50 years, dearly loved father and father-in-law of Dean and Julie (Omakau), Lisa and Dean (Nelson), Deanna, much loved Grandad of Michelle and Richard, Marcus and Kaylin, Tayla and Michael, Kane, Zara, Tysen and Millah, and Great-Grandad to his five beautiful great-grandchildren. A loved and special brother and brother-in-law. Requiem Mass will be celebrated in the Church of the Blessed Sacrament, Ardwick Street, Gore, on Friday, December 13, at 1.30pm, then leaving for Charlton Park Cemetery. Messages to 5 Denton Street, Gore, 9710.
Published in Southland Times from Dec. 10 to Dec. 12, 2019