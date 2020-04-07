MORRISON, Kayleen

Margaret (Tilly) (nee Wills):

On April 3, 2020. Aged 57 years. Much loved wife of 32 years of Jimmy. Loved daughter of Angus* and Nancy*. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Yvonne and Alan, Murray and Maxine, Linda and Robert. Loved aunty of Cheryl, Brendon, Trent, Andrew, Chris, Mellissa, Alister, Diane and many great-nieces and nephews. Loved daughter-in-law of Jill and John*Morrison, loved sister-in-law of Peter, Sharon, Theresa, Arlene, David, Colleen, Kevin, Stephen and their partners. Loyal friend of Karen and Stan Turner, Gary and Faye Sinclair, Shelly, Graham and Janice Moore, Karen and Tom Rarere and too many more to list. As per Kay's wishes, a private cremation has been held. A memorial service to celebrate Kay's (Tilly's) life will be held when public gatherings can resume. Date to be advised. Messages to 7 Purdue St, Hawthorndale, Invercargill 9810.

(*denotes deceased)





