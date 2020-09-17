GILLIGAN,
Kathlyn Anne (Kathy):
Peacefully at Peacehaven on Wednesday, September 16, 2020; aged 86 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Terry. Much loved Mum of Penny and her son by law Lindsay (Percy), loved Nayne of Aaron (Earz) and his partner Hannah (London), loving aunty to her nieces and nephew. Sadly Kathy lost her beloved husband Terry during COVID, therefore there will be a celebration of both Kathy and Terry's lives at a later date in Te Anau, date to be advised. Messages to the Pearce Family, 262 Te Anau Mossburn Highway, RD 1, Te Anau 9679.
Published in Southland Times from Sept. 17 to Sept. 19, 2020