STRANG, Kathleen May
(nee O'Byrne):
Our beloved Mum will be bid farewell at 1.30pm on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at a Requiem Mass held in St Theresa's Church, 40 Perth Street Windsor, Invercargill. We will hold a Rosary at 43 Eden Crescent at 7.30pm on Tuesday, September 17, and we invite all those who would like to attend both the Rosary and/or the Mass. Kath will be so very very missed by her daughters Jane and Sarah, her grandchildren, friends with special mention to Jan, Hellen, Jackie and Ann, and the musical community. Her brother Brian sends thoughts of his gentle, caring and talented sister. He and his brothers Noel and Bill were so proud of Mum. Her nieces and nephews remember her fondly, as do the multitude of students to whom she passed on her talent with amazing skill and grace. Mum was a good sort. We request that everyone attending, please wear a bit of pink, which was Kath's favourite colour.
Published in Southland Times from Sept. 16 to Sept. 18, 2019