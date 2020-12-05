Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathleen GILSON. View Sign Death Notice



(nee Field):

After a long struggle with cancer, Joy peacefully passed away at home "on the hill" in Bluff on Sunday, November 29, 2020, aged 86, surrounded by her loving family. Loved daughter of the late Tom and May Field. Adored soulmate and loving wife for 66 years of Ronald William Gilson and most loved and cherished mother, and mother-in-law of Vicky Young and Cindy and Peter Marshall. Devoted, proud and loved Nan of Kylie Young, Karyna Young and Ben Rowe (Raglan), andClay and Marina Young (Melbourne, Australia). Very proud Nanny Joy of her 5 Great-Grandchildren, Monty, Oscar, and Tommy Rowe, and Oliver, and Charlotte Young. As per Joy's wishes, a private family farewell has been held. Any messages may be sent to The Gilson Family, 93 Gala Street, Invercargill 9810.







GILSON, Kathleen Joy (Joy)(nee Field):After a long struggle with cancer, Joy peacefully passed away at home "on the hill" in Bluff on Sunday, November 29, 2020, aged 86, surrounded by her loving family. Loved daughter of the late Tom and May Field. Adored soulmate and loving wife for 66 years of Ronald William Gilson and most loved and cherished mother, and mother-in-law of Vicky Young and Cindy and Peter Marshall. Devoted, proud and loved Nan of Kylie Young, Karyna Young and Ben Rowe (Raglan), andClay and Marina Young (Melbourne, Australia). Very proud Nanny Joy of her 5 Great-Grandchildren, Monty, Oscar, and Tommy Rowe, and Oliver, and Charlotte Young. As per Joy's wishes, a private family farewell has been held. Any messages may be sent to The Gilson Family, 93 Gala Street, Invercargill 9810. Published in Southland Times on Dec. 5, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Southland Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers