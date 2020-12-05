GILSON, Kathleen Joy (Joy)
(nee Field):
After a long struggle with cancer, Joy peacefully passed away at home "on the hill" in Bluff on Sunday, November 29, 2020, aged 86, surrounded by her loving family. Loved daughter of the late Tom and May Field. Adored soulmate and loving wife for 66 years of Ronald William Gilson and most loved and cherished mother, and mother-in-law of Vicky Young and Cindy and Peter Marshall. Devoted, proud and loved Nan of Kylie Young, Karyna Young and Ben Rowe (Raglan), andClay and Marina Young (Melbourne, Australia). Very proud Nanny Joy of her 5 Great-Grandchildren, Monty, Oscar, and Tommy Rowe, and Oliver, and Charlotte Young. As per Joy's wishes, a private family farewell has been held. Any messages may be sent to The Gilson Family, 93 Gala Street, Invercargill 9810.
Published in Southland Times on Dec. 5, 2020