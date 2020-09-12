GILBERT,
Kathleen Frances (Kathy):
Peacefully after a courageous battle, on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at Southland Hospital. Dearly loved wife of Bill. Loved and treasured mother and mother-in-law of Leeann and Kelly Souter (Alexandra), David and Karen O'Docherty (Perth, Australia), Jody and Nigel Forbes (Lochiel). Dearly loved nana of Brittany and Hamish, Aleshia and Logan; Jodelle, Josh and Steph, Aaron and Nikita; Hannah and Trevor, Jackson and Dana, Mitchell and Millie, Brooklyn and Caleb. Loved great-nana of Takoda, Bailey, Addison, Ayla; Clare, Maci, Cooper and Luca. Sister and sister-in-law of the Braven and Gilbert families.
"When those we love become a memory, that memory becomes a treasure."
As per Kathy's wishes, a private service has been held. Messages to: Gilbert Family, PO Box 632, Invercargill.
Published in Southland Times on Sept. 12, 2020