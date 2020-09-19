Kathleen FORDE

Guest Book
  • "Deepest sympathy from us all. It is a great pity we could..."
    - John Forde
  • "FORDE, Kathleen Mary (nee Fahey): Loved eldest daughter..."
    - Kathleen FORDE
    Published in: The Southland Times
Service Information
Fraser J & Sons Limited
199 Esk St
Invercargill , Southland
032184095
Rosary
Tuesday, Sep. 22, 2020
4:30 p.m.
Calvary Hospital Chapel
215 Centre Street
View Map
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2020
1:00 p.m.
St Therese of Lisieux Church
Perth Street
View Map
Death Notice


FORDE,
Kathleen Mary (nee Fahey):
Passed away peacefully at Calvary Hospital, Invercargill, on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. Loved wife of the late Patrick Forde. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Tony, Josephine and Mel, Chris and Sal, Terry and Louise, Marie, Brendan, and the late Richard. Adored grandmother of Juliet and Olivia, William, Dylan, Erin, Brooke; Matthew, Ben and Lucy, and Niklas, and great-grandmother of Indiana.
R.I.P.
A Rosary service will be held in the Calvary Hospital Chapel, 215 Centre Street, at 4.30pm, on Tuesday, September 22. All welcome. A celebration of Mum's life will take place at St Therese of Lisieux Church, Perth Street, at 1.00pm, on Wednesday, September 23. If you would like to support the family by your attendance at this service, please call J Fraser and Sons' ph. 032184095 and advise of your name and contact tracing details. Messages may be sent to 25 Rosewood Drive, Invercargill, or to Kathleen's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes


Published in Southland Times from Sept. 19 to Sept. 22, 2020
