CROSBY, Kathleen Patricia
(nee Pyper):
Peacefully, on November 1, 2019, at Clutha Views Lifecare; aged 84 years. Dearly loved wife of Bing, a cherished and much loved mother and mother-in-law of Mark, Glenda and Evan Watt, a loved nana and great-nana of Michelle and Richard, Logan, Jade, and Tovey, Nastasha and Kyle, and Lisa. A service of farewell for Kath will be held on Friday, November 8, at 1.30pm, in the Balclutha Golf Club, 23 Golfers Drive, Balclutha, followed by a private cremation. Messages to Unit 15, Naish Court, 64 Charlotte Street, Balclutha 9230
Published in Southland Times on Nov. 5, 2019