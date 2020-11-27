CASSON, Kathleen Veronica
(Kath) (nee Monaghan):
Peacefully on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, in the care of Albany Rest Home, Gore, aged 96 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Douglas, beloved mother, mother-in-law, friend and treasured Nana to Mark and Trish; Paul, Debbie and grand-daughter Brie; Michelle and Stuart. Daughter of the late Catherine and Patrick Monaghan of Croydon Siding, Gore, loved sister and sister-in-law of *Eileen, *Jack and *Lorraine, *Margaret, *Tom and Ethel, *Mervyn and *Pauline, Pat and Elsie, *Maureen and *Jim, *Kevin and Trish, *Frank and *Jo Casson and much loved aunt to her nieces and nephews. As per Kath's wishes a private family service and burial has been held. Special thanks to Dr Clemens along with all the management and staff at Albany Rest Home, for the past 15 months, and Calvary Rest Home, Invercargill, for the previous 5 years, for their wonderful care and kindness. Messages to Casson Family, PO Box 1157, Queenstown 9348.
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2020