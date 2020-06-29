PAPAROA-THOMPSON,
Katherine Rose Elizabeth:
21.05.2009 - 26.06.2020
Following a short illness, Katherine passed away at Southland Hospital Kew, a resilient fighter. Much loved daughter, sister, granddaughter and friend to her family and everyone who met her.
"May you fly free amongst
the Unicorns"
A celebration of Katherine's life will be held at Knox Church, Pomona St, Invercargill, on Friday, July 3, at 10.00am, followed by private cremation. Messages to 18 Tumel St, Glengarry, Invercargill 9810, or leave a message on the Obituary page www.distinctfunerals.co.nz
Published in Southland Times from June 29 to July 2, 2020