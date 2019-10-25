THOMAS,
Kate Ellen (nee Purdue):
On Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at Dunedin Hospital. Much loved wife and best friend of Brendan and cherished and devoted mother to Georgia and Molly. She was the beloved daughter of Rana, much loved sister to Bella and Fraser, and a loved best friend to Ilana Edlin. Kate was a loved daughter-in-law of Curly and Anne, and a much loved niece and cousin. She was loved by her many friends and her pink sisters; aged 42 years.
E Kate, hoki atu ki te Kaihanga, ki te karanaga o Hinenuiitepo.
Ki te ponui, ki te po roa, ki te po kahore he otinga.
Ko te tatau o te po i mua i a koe.
Hoki atu ki te kaitiaki o te po.
No reira, haere, haere, okioki atu ra.
In lieu of flowers, in memory of Kate, donations to Furever Homes or Breast Cancer Foundation NZ can be left at the service. A farewell service for Kate will be held on Tuesday, October 29, at 1.30pm, J Fraser and Sons Chapel, corner Esk and Doon Streets, Invercargill. Private Interment at Eastern Cemetery will follow. Messages can be sent to 3 Dome Street, Invercargill, or to Kate's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
Published in Southland Times on Oct. 25, 2019