DEANS,

Karwin John (Dino):



Its been one year without you.

We carry on while you rest,

But we know you are with us.



Your presence surrounds us every day.

We keep our tears for when we are alone,

And smile and stay strong for each other when we are together,

But the loss of you from our lives hurts.

We miss you now and always.

Sleep peacefully son.



Mum, Dad, Kerry and Charday.