DEANS,
Karwin John (Dino):
Aged 36. Passed peacefully with family at St Vincents Private Hospital, Brisbane, on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, after a brief battle with cancer. Much loved and cherished son of Russell and Christine, beloved little brother and brother-in-law to Kerry and Scotty, half brother to Amber, and Shane, adored and much loved uncle to Charday, loved nephew and cousin, and dearly loved brother, friend and mentor to his Brisbane extended whanau. A service for Karwin will be held on Monday, October 28, at 10.30am, at Mt Thompson Memorial Park, East Chapel, Brisbane. Followed by a private memorial in Chchand a family memorial in Edendale later in the year. Messages may be sent to Kerry, 121 Seaward Rd, Edendale 9825, or email [email protected]
Published in Southland Times on Oct. 26, 2019