BROWN, Karl (Billy):
After a brave battle Karl passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 11, 2020, with family by his side. Aged 51 years. Dearly loved partner of Brenda. Much loved father of the late Khloe and loved stepfather of Jae. Dearly loved son of the late Billy and Gaylyn. A loved and treasured brother of Corienne and Johanne and much loved Uncle of Holly and Kodi. A service to celebrate Karl's life will be held at the Football Club in Chiltern on Wednesday, October 21, at 1.00pm, followed by a cremation at N.J. Todd Funeral Directors, Victoria, Australia.
Published in Southland Times on Oct. 17, 2020
