RUTHERFORD, Karen Lee:
Peacefully, on Monday, February 17, 2020, cared for and surrounded by her loving family in the wonderful care of Marne Street Hospital in Dunedin. Treasured daughter of the late Tommy and Una, adored sister to Scott and the late Tony. Loved aunty to Kayla, bonded sister-in-law to Sarah, and beloved udder daughter to Shary and Ian Davis. In accordance with Karen's wishes a private family service has been held. She fought a long hard illness for many years and is now finally at peace and shining bright with family passed. Messages to [email protected]
Published in Southland Times on Feb. 22, 2020