Karen RUTHERFORD

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Karen RUTHERFORD.
Service Information
Central Otago Funerals
16 Ennis Street
Alexandra, Otago
034488642
Death Notice

RUTHERFORD, Karen Lee:
Peacefully, on Monday, February 17, 2020, cared for and surrounded by her loving family in the wonderful care of Marne Street Hospital in Dunedin. Treasured daughter of the late Tommy and Una, adored sister to Scott and the late Tony. Loved aunty to Kayla, bonded sister-in-law to Sarah, and beloved udder daughter to Shary and Ian Davis. In accordance with Karen's wishes a private family service has been held. She fought a long hard illness for many years and is now finally at peace and shining bright with family passed. Messages to [email protected]

logo
Published in Southland Times on Feb. 22, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.