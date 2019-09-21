MALCOLM, Karen Ann:
It is with much sadness, we have to say "until we meet again" to our wife and Mum, on Thursday, September 19, 2019 (unexpectedly), aged 59 years. Dearly loved wife and soulmate of Stuart, adored mum and mother-in-law of Bronté, Cheyne and Nick, and Andrew. Loved daughter of Jo and Ross* Barnes. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Robyn and David, Evan and Debbie, Raewyn and David, and John and Mel, loved aunt of all her nieces and nephews. A service to celebrate Karen's life will held in the Avenal Park Chapel, 75 Fox Street, Invercargill, on Tuesday, September 24, at 2.00pm, the service will conclude with the burial at the Eastern Cemetery. Messages to Avenal Park Funeral Home.
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times from Sept. 21 to Sept. 23, 2019