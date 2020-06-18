BARRETT, Karen Mary:
Aged 49 years. Died peacefully at home, Tapanui, on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, with her partner Dave holding her hand as she wished and surrounded by her loving family. Much loved mum and best friend of Baylee and Tyler (Lumsden), Jack (Queenstown). Loved daughter of the late Norm and Ira Lee. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Lynley and Hugh Marwick (Tapanui), Russell and Leeanne Lee (Darwin), Diane and John Sarginson (Lumsden), Colleen and the late Neil Middlemass (Cromwell), and a loved aunty of all her nieces and nephews. Loved and respected by the Scott Family.
"Pain Free In Paradise,
Rest in peace, our
special lady"
A service to celebrate Karen's life will be held in the West Otago Town and Country Club, Maple Street, Tapanui, on Saturday, June 20, at 1.00pm, followed by Private Cremation. Special thanks to the Gore Home Care ladies, West Otago Health Doctor and Nurses, Otago Hospice and MS Society for the care shown to Karen over the many years. Messages to 4/5 Kent Street, Tapanui 9522.
Published in Southland Times on June 18, 2020