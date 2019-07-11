MacKENZIE-McKAY,
Kane Steven:
On Sunday, July 7, 2019, aged 22 years. Dearly loved son of Joanne MacKenzie, brother of Jeana, Jessie, and Brody. Loved father of Dayton, and Skylah. Loved uncle of Rylan, Ashton, Jai, and Benson. A service for Kane will be held in the Avenal Park Chapel, 75 Fox Street, on Friday, July 12, at 2.30pm. We will be leave immediately after the service for the interment at the Eastern Cemetery. Messages to 107 Morton Street, Invercargill 9812.
Published in Southland Times from July 11 to July 12, 2019