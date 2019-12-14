Acknowledgement

EVANS, Kane Stephen:

Doreen's world crashed into an unchangeable mountain on 23 November. She puts on her "fake it until you make it" cloak each day to take one step at a time up the mountain. Doreen wishes to thank everyone for their kindness, support, hugs, food, gifts, flowers, encouragement, guidance and understanding as she struggles to find a "new normal" without Kane in her life. Thank you to everyone who donated to SPCA. Kane would be thrilled. Doreen has also been amazed at the generosity of Kane's Extreme Roofing family, Roofing Industries, Thermakraft Underlays and Konnect Fasteners for agreeing to donate their time, expertise, materials, products and scaffolding to provide a True Oak Corrugated Roof for the Lot47 house build fundraiser project. This is yet another example of how wonderful the Cromwell community is. Cherish your time this Xmas with family and friends.





Published in Southland Times on Dec. 14, 2019 Print | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Southland Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers