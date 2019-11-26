EVANS, Kane Stephen:
Tragically as the result of a car accident on Saturday, November 23, 2019, aged 23. Much loved and cherished son of Doreen. Dearly loved grandson of Clarence and Jocelyn. Fun loving nephew of Tracy and Darryl, Nicola and the late Wayne. Loved cousin and friend of Luke, Michael and Sean; Adam, Mark, Nicholas and Thomas. Loved mate of his three four legged friends, Patch, Indie and the late Snoop. A celebration of Kane's life will be held at the Moorings, Perriam Place, Pisa Moorings, Cromwell, on Thursday, November 28, 2019, at 1.30pm. Please wear colour. Instead of flowers Kane would appreciate donations to the SPCA www.spca.nz/donate/tlc Messages to 25 Foster Place, RD 3, Cromwell 9383; or email: [email protected]
Published in Southland Times from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019