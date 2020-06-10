TWEED,
June Lorna (nee Duff):
Of Waitahuna West. Peacefully, on June 8, 2020, at Clutha Views Lifecare, Balclutha; aged 94 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Andrew, much loved and proud mother and mother-in-law of Neville and Juanita (Queensland), Judy and the late Brian, Murray and Kaye, John and the late Debbie, Roger and Judy (all of Waitahuna), and a very special Grandma of all her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren in New Zealand and Australia.
"Loving memories forever".
A service of farewell for June will be held on Monday, June 15, at 11.30am in our Chapel, 12 James Street, Balclutha. Interment at Waitahuna Cemetery at approximately 2.30pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Lawrence St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at June's service. Messages c/- Murray and Kaye Tweed, 345 Cowan Road, Waitahuna, Lawrence 9593.
Doug Nesbit Funeral Services Ltd
Balclutha, Milton.
www.dougnesbitfunerals.co.nz
Published in Southland Times from June 10 to June 13, 2020