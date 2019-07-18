THOMPSON,
June Mabel (nee Hansen):
Of Frankton for 93 years. Passed peacefully on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. Dearly loved wife of the late Jim, mother of Kathleen and the late Wayne Mann, Brian and Nelda, proud Grandma of Brad, and Stewart Thompson, Brodie Mann, and ''great June'' to Luke and Gemma Thompson, and Silas Mann. A loved sister and Aunty at rest. A farewell service and cuppa will be held in Southern Lakes Funeral Chapel, 1076 Frankton Road, Queenstown, on Friday, July 19, at 10.30am. Messages to 91 Peninsula Road, Kelvin Heights, Queenstown 9300.
Published in Southland Times from July 18 to July 19, 2019