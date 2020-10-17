SHAW, June Margaret:
After a short illness, on Tuesday, October 13, 2020; aged 90 years. Beloved wife of Lawrence for 67 years. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Neville and the late Annette, and Polly (Wanaka), Fiona and Trevor Saunders (Winton), Leone and the late James, and Paul Schoenbaechler (Queenstown). Loved and respected Nana of Sarah and Scott, Penny and Ben, Jackie and Javin; Monique*, Jesse and Tracey; Rory and Aleshia; Dean and Kristel; Mandy and Hamish, Michelle and Emil, and Joshua. Loved nana of her 16 great-grandchildren. In accordance with family wishes, a private interment has been held. Messages to Service Apartment – 410 at Rowena Jackson, 40 O'Byrne Street, Invercargill 9810, or on June's tribute page at frasersfunerals/tributes
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times on Oct. 17, 2020