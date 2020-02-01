ROBERTSON, June Sheryl:
Passed away peacefully after a bravely fought battle on Thursday, January 30th, 2020, aged 71. Dearly loved wife of Neil. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Jonathan and Jodi (Wanaka), and Bradley and Aimee (Queenstown). Much loved Grandma of Jesse, Georgia, Harry and Lockie. Loved sister of Lesley, Bill and Robyn. A celebration of June's life will be held at the Top Pub, Winton on Wednesday, February 5th from 2pm-5pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Southland would be appreciated, and may be left at the celebration. Messages to 185 Egerton Road, RD 1, Winton 9781 or to June's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
Published in Southland Times from Feb. 1 to Feb. 3, 2020