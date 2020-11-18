O'CONNELL,
June Mary (Junesy):
Peacefully at Southland Hospital, Invercargill. On Tuesday, November 17, 2020. Aged 85 years. Loving wife of the late Jim. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Paul* and Debbie, Julia and Stephen Dyer, Chris and Robynne, and Keiron and Alessandra. Loved Nana of Becky, James, Casey, Hayley, Matt, Caroline and Natasha. Loved Great-Nana of Ava, Kylen, Nixon, and Thomas.
R.I.P.
Requiem Mass will be celebrated for June in St Columba's Catholic Church, Milton Street, Riverton, at 11.00am on Monday, November 23, the funeral then leaving for the Riverton Cemetery. Donations to Riverton St John Ambulance may be left at the Church. Messages to 275 McIvor Road, RD 6, Invercargill, or to June's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes.
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times from Nov. 18 to Nov. 21, 2020