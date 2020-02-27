June MANNIX

Guest Book
  • "Sorry to see Aunty June passed away, love to all the..."
  • "Was saddened to hear of June's passing. She will be missed..."
    - Cheryl
Service Information
Macdonald & Weston Funeral Home
131 Yarrow St
Invercargill , Southland
032182156
Death Notice

MANNIX,
June Cathrine (nee Plant):
Peacefully at Southland Hospital on Monday, February 24, 2020, after a short illness in her 84th year. Loved wife of the late Bill. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Maureen and David Anderton (Winton), Michael and Mandy (Invercargill), Jo Anne (Australia). Loved grand, great-grand and great-great-grandmother. As per June's wishes a private service and burial has taken place on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. Messages to the Mannix family, 136 Albert Street, Invercargill 9810.

logo
Published in Southland Times on Feb. 27, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.