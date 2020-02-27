MANNIX,
June Cathrine (nee Plant):
Peacefully at Southland Hospital on Monday, February 24, 2020, after a short illness in her 84th year. Loved wife of the late Bill. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Maureen and David Anderton (Winton), Michael and Mandy (Invercargill), Jo Anne (Australia). Loved grand, great-grand and great-great-grandmother. As per June's wishes a private service and burial has taken place on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. Messages to the Mannix family, 136 Albert Street, Invercargill 9810.
Published in Southland Times on Feb. 27, 2020