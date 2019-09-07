HYDE, June Doris:
Peacefully at Ripponburn Hospital and Rest Home, Cromwell, on Monday, September 2, 2019, (formerly of "Cotswold Farm" Tuapeka West and "Tavistock", Wanaka). Wonderful and loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend to many. Wife of the late Antony, mother and mother-in-law of Ralph, Jane, Barbara and Barry and proud Granny of Sarah.
"Always Fine"
Thank you to Lois and her wonderful team at Ripponburn for their exemplary care. According to her wishes a private family celebration of June's life has been held. Messages to 3 Jane Street, Macandrew Bay, Dunedin 9014.
Published in Southland Times on Sept. 7, 2019