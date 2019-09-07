June HYDE

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for June HYDE.
Service Information
Central Otago Funerals
16 Ennis Street
Alexandra, Otago
034488642
Death Notice

HYDE, June Doris:
Peacefully at Ripponburn Hospital and Rest Home, Cromwell, on Monday, September 2, 2019, (formerly of "Cotswold Farm" Tuapeka West and "Tavistock", Wanaka). Wonderful and loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend to many. Wife of the late Antony, mother and mother-in-law of Ralph, Jane, Barbara and Barry and proud Granny of Sarah.
"Always Fine"
Thank you to Lois and her wonderful team at Ripponburn for their exemplary care. According to her wishes a private family celebration of June's life has been held. Messages to 3 Jane Street, Macandrew Bay, Dunedin 9014.

logo
Published in Southland Times on Sept. 7, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.