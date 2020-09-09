HALL, June Valmaye:
Peacefully, on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Christchurch Hospital, aged 87 years. Dearly loved wife and best friend of the late Barrie. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Owen and Kay, Darrell and the late Jackie, Kim and Shane, Dean and Karen, and the late Lee. Much loved grandmother and great-grandmother. Loved sister and sister-in-law of all 11 siblings and their families. Loved aunt of all her nieces and nephews. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Christchurch Hospital for their love and care of June. Messages may be addressed to the Hall family, c/- 94 Marlow Road, Aranui, Christchurch 8061. A Celebration of June's life will be held at the Canterbury Crematorium Chapel, corner of Linwood Avenue and Keighleys Road, Christchurch, on Friday, September 11, 2020, at 2.00pm. Due to the current COVID requirements please contact the family if you would like to attend.
Published in Southland Times on Sept. 9, 2020