HUMPHRIES,
Juliet Elizabeth (nee Young):
It is with deep sadness we announce the passing of Juliet on Sunday, February 2, 2020, aged 62 years, surounded by her loving family at home. Deeply loved and devoted wife of Graeme, loved and cherished Mum of Brendon and Jared. Loved daughter of Tom and the late Nancy. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Richard and Beverley, Alison and Mark. Loved aunt of Lachlan Ross, Logan and Brent Young, Shaun and Zane Bryant. A service to celebrate Juliet's life will be held at Calvin Community Church, 25 Robertson Street, Gore, on Wednesday, February 5, at 1.30pm, then leaving for Charlton Park Cemetery. Many thanks to Doctor Elaine Munro and all the Oncology staff from Dunedin and Southland Hospice. Messages to 712 Glendhu Road, 4RD, Gore 9774.
Published in Southland Times from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020