COLVIN,
Julie Anne (nee Richards):
Passed away peacefully at home in Invercargill, on Friday, July 3, 2020, surrounded by her loving family, aged 56 years. Dearly loved daughter of Dawn Bayne and the late Raymond Richards. Much loved partner and best friend of Lynn, loved and cherished mum of Simone and Shannon and their partners Mike and Amy. Beloved nana to Madden and Sadie, cherished older sister of Teresa and a loved aunty to Germaine and April. A service to celebrate the life of Julie will be held in the St Andrews Presbyterian Church, Ardwick Street, Gore, on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation. Donations may be left at the service for Hospice Southland. Messages to 52 Orwell Crescent, Invercargill 9812.
Published in Southland Times from July 6 to July 7, 2020