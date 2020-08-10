BARBER, Julie Isobel:
In her 76th year, on Thursday, August 6, 2020. Dearly loved wife of Barrie, and mother of Reece and Lea, and mother-in-law of Caroline and Darryl, and "Special" Gran to Bree and Conner. Loved younger sister and sister-in-law of Alan and Betty* Naylor; Nancy and Geoff Piercy; John* and Cecily* Naylor; Max* and Alison Naylor; Bill and Bridget* Barber. Loved Aunt of her nieces and nephews. A private cremation has been held and a gathering to celebrate Julie's life will be held at a date to be advised. Messages to 1501 Brydone-Glencoe Road, RD 2, Invercargill 9872.
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020