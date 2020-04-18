McKAY, Julian Francis:
Passed away quietly at Calvary Rest Home, Invercargill, on April 14, 2020, with his sons by his side. Aged 77 years. Loved father and father-in-law of Rani and Monique; Jayson and Sharon; and Arron; (all Australia) and Tayler and Maria. Treasured Poua of all his mokos in Australia and NZ, and loved uncle of his nieces and nephews. Loved son of Kiwi* and Cyril* (Jack) McKay; and brother/brother-in-law to Cyril* and Alberta; Gary* and Robin; Terry* and Valmai; Diane Williams and cherished friend of Christine. Many thanks to the staff of Calvary Hospital for their genuine care of Dad. Sadly we cannot farewell Dad as we would like due to Covid-19 restrictions, therefore a service to celebrate Julian's life will be held when circumstances permit. Messages to [email protected] or to Julian's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times on Apr. 18, 2020