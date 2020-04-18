Julian MCKAY

Guest Book
  • "rest easy mr rock n roll"
    - allan branks
  • "Sad to hear of your passing You lived a full life love Mary..."
    - Mary Tawhara
  • "So sorry to hear of his passing away. He was the first..."
  • "Rest in peace Juilian , my condolences to Julians sons and..."
    - Coby Uitentuis
  • "So sad to hear of Julians pasing, we all have fond memories..."
Service Information
Fraser J & Sons Limited
199 Esk St
Invercargill , Southland
032184095
Death Notice


logoMcKAY, Julian Francis:
Passed away quietly at Calvary Rest Home, Invercargill, on April 14, 2020, with his sons by his side. Aged 77 years. Loved father and father-in-law of Rani and Monique; Jayson and Sharon; and Arron; (all Australia) and Tayler and Maria. Treasured Poua of all his mokos in Australia and NZ, and loved uncle of his nieces and nephews. Loved son of Kiwi* and Cyril* (Jack) McKay; and brother/brother-in-law to Cyril* and Alberta; Gary* and Robin; Terry* and Valmai; Diane Williams and cherished friend of Christine. Many thanks to the staff of Calvary Hospital for their genuine care of Dad. Sadly we cannot farewell Dad as we would like due to Covid-19 restrictions, therefore a service to celebrate Julian's life will be held when circumstances permit. Messages to [email protected] or to Julian's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
(*denotes deceased)

Published in Southland Times on Apr. 18, 2020
