HOWIE, Julia Mary (Sheila)
(nee O'Neill):
Of Mosgiel, formerly of Milton and Invercargill. On July 23, 2019, unexpectedly, but peacefully, at Dunedin Hospital, surrounded by her loving family; aged 91 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Andy, beloved mother and mother-in-law of Anne* and Tom Hau, Joyce and Graeme Philip, Neil and Di*, and Wendy. Much loved Nana of her 6 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, and 1 great- great-grandchild. The interment of Sheila's ashes will take place on Saturday, September 7, at 1.30pm at Southland Crematorium, Rockdale Road, Invercargill.
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times on Aug. 31, 2019