HOWIE, Julia Mary (Sheila):
Of Mosgiel - formerly of Milton and Invercargill. On July 23, 2019, unexpectedly, but peacefully, at Dunedin Hospital, surrounded by her loving family; aged 91 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Andy, beloved mother and mother-in-law of Anne* and Tom Hau, Joyce and Graeme Philip, Neil and Di*, and Wendy. Much loved Nana of her 6 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild. Privately cremated as per Sheila's wishes. A memorial service is to be held in Invercargill at a later date. Messages to C/- PO Box 15106, Waihola 9243.
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times on July 27, 2019