Guest Book
  • "Precious Jude - we were blessed to have you in our lives, a..."
    - Murray Family
  • "Thank you Judefor all the wonderful memories. You will live..."
    - Trish Jervis
  • "Our deepest sympathy to you Claire and Mark, what a..."
  • "Deepest sympathy to all family.i remember jude in my..."
    - Mary Mcintosh
Service Information
Hope and Sons Ltd
523 Andersons Bay Rd
Dunedin, Otago
034555074
Death Notice

HATHAWAY,
Judy Elliott (Jude):
Passed away peacefully on August 18, 2020; aged 77 years. Dearly loved mother of Claire, and Mark, mother-in-law of Kelda, and Sam, beloved grandma of Zara, Flossie, Hunter, Jack and Chloe, sister of Lyn Matheson* and cousin of Sue, and Pete (Bringans), friend to many, loved and cherished by all.
Jude's sparkle and
all-embracing kindness will
be missed by all who knew her.
A private cremation for Jude has been held, a Memorial Service will be confirmed at a later date. Messages can be left on Jude's page at www.tributes.co.nz
(*denotes deceased)

Published in Southland Times on Aug. 22, 2020
