HATHAWAY,
Judy Elliott (Jude):
Passed away peacefully on August 18, 2020; aged 77 years. Dearly loved mother of Claire, and Mark, mother-in-law of Kelda, and Sam, beloved grandma of Zara, Flossie, Hunter, Jack and Chloe, sister of Lyn Matheson* and cousin of Sue, and Pete (Bringans), friend to many, loved and cherished by all.
Jude's sparkle and
all-embracing kindness will
be missed by all who knew her.
A private cremation for Jude has been held, a Memorial Service will be confirmed at a later date. Messages can be left on Jude's page at www.tributes.co.nz
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times on Aug. 22, 2020