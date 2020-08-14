ANSEN,
Judy (nee Bastiaansen):
24.12.1964 - 09.08.2020
Passed away suddenly at 55 years young. Dearly loved partner of Paul Sharp (Oxford). Dearly loved daughter of John and Corrie Bastiaansen (Gore). Youngest sister and sister-in-law of Maria and Len Tallentire (Mosgiel), Margaretha Johnson (Auckland), Lyann Heke (Dunedin), *Caroline and *Piki Whiunui, Peter and Jenny Bastiaansen (Gore), Francis and Michele Bastiaansen (Mataura). Commemorative Service for Judy available on https://360webservice.wixsite.com/judyansen
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times on Aug. 14, 2020