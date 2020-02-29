Judith THOMPSON

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judith THOMPSON.
Service Information
Avenal Park Funeral Home
75 Fox St
Invercargil, Southland
032189021
Death Notice

THOMPSON, Judith Anne
(formerly Reid):
Peacefully in the care of Hospice Southland, on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, aged 77 years. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of David, Beverley and Donald Flett, Debbie and Keith Macdonald, and Trevor Reid and Hayley. Adored Nana of Bridget, and Donna, and Dean, Bradley, Tristan, Jessie, and Peter; Leah, and Rachael, and Bella, Jethro, Myah, and Willow; Corey, Brodie, Grace, and Ethan. A service to celebrate Judith's life will be held in the Avenal Park Lounge, on Monday, March 2, at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Southland would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Judith's family would like to extend a special thank you to the Hospice Day Program (Tuesdays) staff and the Hospice Doctors and Nursing staff for their exceptional care of Judith. Messages to PO Box 1345, Invercargill 9840, or [email protected]

logo
Published in Southland Times on Feb. 29, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.