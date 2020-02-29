THOMPSON, Judith Anne
(formerly Reid):
Peacefully in the care of Hospice Southland, on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, aged 77 years. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of David, Beverley and Donald Flett, Debbie and Keith Macdonald, and Trevor Reid and Hayley. Adored Nana of Bridget, and Donna, and Dean, Bradley, Tristan, Jessie, and Peter; Leah, and Rachael, and Bella, Jethro, Myah, and Willow; Corey, Brodie, Grace, and Ethan. A service to celebrate Judith's life will be held in the Avenal Park Lounge, on Monday, March 2, at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Southland would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Judith's family would like to extend a special thank you to the Hospice Day Program (Tuesdays) staff and the Hospice Doctors and Nursing staff for their exceptional care of Judith. Messages to PO Box 1345, Invercargill 9840, or [email protected]
Published in Southland Times on Feb. 29, 2020