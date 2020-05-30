Judith MURRAY

Unexpectedly on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at her home in Invercargill. Loved wife of the late Colin. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Karen and Dean Hall (Dubbo, NSW), and Keri and Grant Yeo (Alexandra). Loved Nana of Kelli and Steve, Damien and Kerry; Sam and Tom, Alice and Jimmy, and dearly loved great-grandma. Special Aunty of Donna. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Barry and Norma, the late Russell and Graham. A service to celebrate Judy's life will be held in J Fraser and Sons Chapel, cnr Esk and Doon Streets, Invercargill, on Wednesday, June 3, at 2.00pm. Private cremation to follow. Messages to 4 Enterprise Street, Alexandra 9320, or to Judy's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes.

