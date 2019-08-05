MASLIN, Judith Mary:
Aged 58 years. Peacefully, on 3 August, 2019 at Clutha Health First, Balclutha. Dearly loved daughter of the late Mary and Rodger Maslin, loved sister and sister-in-law of Stuart and Lynette, Tim and Jayne, cherished aunty of Miriam and Will, David, Matthew and Zara; Anna and Bradley, Megan, and Laura. A service of farewell for Judith will be held on Wednesday, 7 August, in St Andrew's Presbyterian Church, Balclutha, at 1.30pm, then leaving for the Balclutha Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to St Andrew's Church would be appreciated and may be left at Judith's service. Messages to 186 Webb Road, RD1, Gore 9771.
Published in Southland Times on Aug. 5, 2019