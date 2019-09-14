JOHNSTON,
Rev. Judith (Judy):
Peacefully surrounded by family, on Thursday, September 12, 2019; aged 71 years. Much loved wife and best friend of Neil for 48 years. Cherished mother and mother- in-law of Joy and Brendon; Ann and Farrel; Roy and Leanne; Ian and Rebecca. Loved Grandma of Kimberly and Belinda; Keegan, Brooke and Ebony; Kayla; Caitlin and Haley. A service to celebrate the life of Judy will be held in J Fraser and Sons' Chapel, cnr Esk and Doon Streets, Invercargill, on Monday, September 16, at 10.00am, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made at the service for Hospice Southland. Messages to 11 Galway Street, Invercargill 9810. Online messages may be left at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
Published in Southland Times from Sept. 14 to Sept. 16, 2019