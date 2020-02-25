MARTIN, Judith-Ann:
Passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Saturday, February 22, 2020, aged 59 years. Loved daughter of the late Thelma and Jack Martin. Much loved and adored mum of Cory and Lauren, Brady and Jenny, the late Jade, Jesse, and Chelsea. Dearly loved Nana of Cameron, Olivia, Lilly, and Charlotte. Much loved sister of Helen and Wayne, Jackie and Bob, Bret and Christine. A service to celebrate Judith's life will be held in the Southland Crematorium Chapel on Friday, February 28, at 11.00am. Messages can be sent to 95 Cargill Street, Invercargill 9810, or to Judith's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
Published in Southland Times on Feb. 25, 2020