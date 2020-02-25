Judith-Ann MARTIN

Guest Book
  • "Sending our love and thoughts to Chelsea and her family at..."
    - Renee McGinnis
  • "Your friendship was very special to me and even though we..."
    - Liz Olsen
  • "Our thoughts are with the family at this sad time"
    - Lyn Connolly
  • "Good bye for now my beautiful friend, I will always love..."
    - Debbie Hamilton
  • "It is with such sadness I am writing this message. Judith..."
    - Sandra Wilson
Service Information
Fraser J & Sons Limited
199 Esk St
Invercargill , Southland
032184095
Death Notice


logo
MARTIN, Judith-Ann:
Passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Saturday, February 22, 2020, aged 59 years. Loved daughter of the late Thelma and Jack Martin. Much loved and adored mum of Cory and Lauren, Brady and Jenny, the late Jade, Jesse, and Chelsea. Dearly loved Nana of Cameron, Olivia, Lilly, and Charlotte. Much loved sister of Helen and Wayne, Jackie and Bob, Bret and Christine. A service to celebrate Judith's life will be held in the Southland Crematorium Chapel on Friday, February 28, at 11.00am. Messages can be sent to 95 Cargill Street, Invercargill 9810, or to Judith's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes

logo
Published in Southland Times on Feb. 25, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.