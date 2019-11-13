EMMERSON, Judi Margaret:
After a short illness at home in Timaru on Sunday, November 10, 2019, aged 61 years. Surrounded with love my sister took her final breath. She leaves behind her loving husband Tony and their adoring family.
"She was the most courageous lady ever
put on this earth"
Love from your big sister Margie and much loved brother-in-law Dave, and loved auntie of Chris and Helen, Steve and Vicky, and Deon and all their families.
Forever in our hearts
Published in Southland Times on Nov. 13, 2019