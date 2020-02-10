VICKERS,
Joyce Sylvia (Sylvia):
Born 9 September 1931
Died 8 February 2020
Sylvia passed away peacefully in the night, into the arms of her Lord. Loved daughter of Walter and Wilhelmina Rodger, adored sister of Kathleen and Nancy. Much loved wife of Graeme, Mum of Kathryn and Leona, Rodger and Shirley, Jillian and Mark, Tonya and Grant, and Vivienne and Tonto. Precious Grandma of Ben, Jasmine, Rebecca, Samuel, Renata, Abigail, Caleb, Nadine, Aaron, Joshua, Jareth, Isaac, Holly, Tarapi, Malachi, Nathanael, Ethan, Grace, and their partners. Great-Grandma of Kale, Cade, Sienna and Helena, Frankie, Willem and Lola, Luke, Isaiah and Kari, Maddison and Jordyn, Beatrix and Eva, Tobias, and Axel. Valued friend to many.
The legacy of Sylvia's caring and generous heart will live on in all of us.
People are welcome to come and visit Sylvia who is lying at home. A funeral service for Sylvia will be held at Hope Presbyterian Church, 27 Amyes Road, Hornby, Christchurch, at 1.00pm on Thursday, February 13, 2020, to be followed by interment at the Yaldhurst Cemetery.
"No guilt in this life – no fear in death.
This is the power of Christ in me
From life's first cry to final breath
Jesus commands my destiny."
Published in Southland Times on Feb. 10, 2020